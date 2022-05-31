'Absolutely terrified': Family shaken after gunshots fired

Police are continuing to investigate after reports of gunshots in Christchurch last night. Photo: Supplied

Police are continuing to investigate after reports of gunshots in Christchurch last night.

Police say they were called to a fight at the Turf and One Good Horse restaurant car park on Inwoods Rd in Parklands at 9.30pm on Monday.

A spokeswoman said there were reports of gunshots, but no one was injured.

She said there is no confirmation of gang involvement at this stage, and no one has been taken into custody.

A witness to the incident said he heard gunshots and he, along with his wife and children, barricaded themselves in their back room.

Earlier, while watching TV in his lounge, he said he heard pushing and shoving from the footpath outside.

"This was when the first gunshot was heard and I jumped up, locked the front door and turned off the lights and TV.

"As I was going to get my wife, I stopped in the kitchen to investigate."

Police were back at the bar and restaurant on Tuesday morning. Photo: Supplied

He said there was a man in the pub's parking lot standing next to his car with a rifle.

"Almost immediately after I saw him he let off another shot. At which point many people were running and screaming for help.

"My wife and I were absolutely terrified as we didn't know if they were going to come into the house."

He said the shooters fled the scene and he met police as they were sweeping the surrounding properties.

"The police were very transparent and after co-operating with my statement and information located a box of 303 rounds and some shotgun rounds."

The witness said police confirmed to him that it was an in-house gang-related issue.

"Huge shout out to the police as they were here three minutes after we called," he said.

-By Devon Bolger