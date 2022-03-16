Aerators installed at wastewater plant to reduce odour

Eight aerators have been installed at the fire-damaged Christchurch wastewater treatment plant to reduce the foul odour wafting across the city.

The fire on November 1 last year destroyed two trickling filters at the Bromley plant. Since then, the unpleasant smell has been drifting across much of the city, especially during the easterly wind.

A crane lifted the 75kw aerators into two clarifier tanks that have been converted into aeration basins.

A crane was used to lift the aerators into two tanks at the plant. Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council head of three waters Helen Beaumont said they will pump more oxygen into the wastewater to gradually decrease the odours and improve the wastewater quality before it enters the oxidation ponds.

"We expect to have the aerators functional in the next two-to-three weeks.

"We’ll undertake some testing to ensure the modifications are working satisfactorily, then bring the plant’s changes online by the end of April," Beaumont said.

"It’s likely to take a number of weeks for the biology of the plant to fully adjust to the altered treatment process.

"It’s important to note that while we expect these works will reduce the smells, odours aren’t likely to reduce to pre-fire levels until a permanent solution has been put in place."

Once the current clarifier conversion project is completed, council staff will look at providing additional aeration into the oxidation ponds.

Beaumont said poly aluminium chloride will also continue to be added to the wastewater at two key points in the process.

Known as "poly-dosing", this settles more of the suspended solids and reduces the organic loading of the supernatant wastewater - the clear liquid from the top - that now bypasses the trickling filters and goes on to the secondary contact tanks.

The council is also adding hydrogen peroxide, which breaks down naturally, to the wastewater before it is discharged into the oxidation ponds.