All aboard for Christchurch

Passengers were milling around the platform at the Dunedin Railway Station yesterday before a return journey to Christchurch aboard the Southerner.

Photo: Linda Robertson

The tourism division of KiwiRail brought back the passenger rail experience between Dunedin and Christchurch for four days this year, with the first trip taking place on Saturday.

Photo: Linda Robertson

Two more trips are scheduled for today and tomorrow.

In its day, the Southerner was a premier passenger express train that connected Christchurch and Invercargill, travelling along the Main South Line, said Great Journeys New Zealand and commuter rail general manager Tracey Goodall when the trips were announced late last year.