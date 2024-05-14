Alleged peeping tom keeps name secret

A man accused of filming young women in bathrooms without their consent was remanded in custody after his first appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

There was a crowded public gallery in the court for his appearance.

The man has interim name suppression and is facing five charges of making an intimate recording, and five of entering a building without authority.

He appeared via audio-visual link.

The police prosecutor indicated she expected more charges to be laid.

The man has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on June 5.

The alleged offending occurred from late last year through to this year.

The man was arrested after a police investigation into complaints made by young women in Upper Riccarton and Ilam.

He came to the attention of investigators in March when police spoke to him about an unrelated matter, Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman previously told The Press.

Jellyman said at the time police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the offending.

“These events have been disturbing for the victims, who are in no way at fault for what occurred.

"They are alarmed at what has happened to them. We are providing them with support and a Police Liaison Officer is keeping them up to date with developments in the investigation.

"The young women involved have shown incredible bravery, which has allowed police to lay these charges.

"Our home is where we should feel safe, and where every person has the right to privacy. Offending such as this undermines that.”

-With RNZ