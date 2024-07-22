Animal welfare assessment under way at Orana Wildlife Park

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Animal welfare staff have been at Orana Wildlife Park undertaking a rapid assessment of the zoo conditions after recent allegations made by staff about its operations.

A 1News investigation revealed that a gorilla died of an infection at Orana Wildlife Park in 2021 after a manager ignored keepers' pleas to get him vet treatment.

It also detailed a raft of animal deaths at the Christchurch zoo over the past few years, including a giraffe that dislocated its neck and an otter who got trapped in a pool suction pipe when the filter cover came off.

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) director for compliance and response Glen Burrell said animal welfare staff were onsite at the zoo seeking assurance all animals were well and healthy.

He said if any issues were identified in the rapid assessment, it would ask the zoo to take actions to ensure animals are protected.

"The public can be assured there is strong system in place for monitoring zoos and their operations."

Burrell said Orana Park was subject to robust annual verifications from its staff (against the Zoo Containment Facility Standard), alongside regular visits from MPI.

The latest verification report in December 2023 found the zoo was meeting requirements, with staffing at appropriate levels and no animal welfare issues identified.

MPI has investigated the zoo five times for historical complaints dating back to 2017 and has not found any breaches of the Animal Welfare Act.

Burrell said there was one active investigation under way into an incident involving an antelope at Orana Park, but he was unable to comment further at this time.

"We're committed to animal welfare and if we find any issues from our rapid assessment, we will ask the zoo to take actions to ensure animals are protected.

Burrell said it expected to report on the rapid assessment within two days.