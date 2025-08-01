Braydon Ennor re-signs with Crusaders

Braydon Ennor celebrating after the Crusaders won the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific title. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders have locked in nine-test All Blacks midfielder Braydon Ennor through to 2026.

Ennor moved to Christchurch from Auckland as an 18-year-old and has since racked up 68 appearances for the Crusaders, and has been part of several successful campaigns.

"It was a pretty easy decision to make," he said.

"I've done all my growing as a man here, this is home for me now. A few championships, eight seasons, I just love going to the well with the boys and I love turning up to Rugby Park every day and going to work."

Ennor first made the move south in 2015 when he joined the Crusaders academy.

He debuted on the provincial scene in 2017, earning a Super Rugby call up the following year.

"It was a big pull coming from Auckland, you always looked at the red and black as a very successful franchise, that's why I came down, to be a part of it and be a part of the legacy.

"We've had a lot of success and that's been awesome, but it's been the little wins along the way that've been most enjoyable."

The 28-year-old said pulling on the red and black jersey every week was a privilege.

"It comes with a lot of emotions and a lot of memories. From being the young guy wanting to have that jersey every week to being able to start, it's always been a challenge, there's always been competition in the jersey for your positions but you're playing for each other.

"But to be the ones to put on the jersey every week and go out there and play the big games and make the big plays, it's the best thing in the world."