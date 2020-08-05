Another CDHB manager resigns

Photo: Geoff Sloan

Another manager for the Canterbury and West Coast district health boards has resigned just a day after their chief executive David Meates did the same.

Justine White

An email to DHB staff today said Justine White, the chief financial officer and executive director of finance and corporate services for the Canterbury and West Coast DHBs will finish her role on August 28.

She is moving on to become chief financial officer for the Auckland District Health Board after nine years at the CDHB.

The email says White has "successfully driven large scale change, including the in-sourcing of food and cleaning services that have driven millions of dollars of efficiencies and enabled more care within constrained resources. She led the settlement of one of New Zealand’s largest-ever insurance payments following the Canterbury earthquakes.

"She has also played an essential role in Canterbury’s facility repair and construction programme, which is the largest ever capital development programme in the history of New Zealand’s public health system," it said.

White has chaired the 20 DHB Chief Financial Officers group since 2012 and led the redesign of the insurance programme for all 20 DHBs.

Meanwhile, Meates announced yesterday he will step down from his role on September 4.

In a statement he said his time with the health boards had been "so incredibly rewarding".

"DHBs are some of the largest and most complex businesses in New Zealand and I have been really fortunate to work with some of the most gifted and talented teams, both in Canterbury and on the West Coast.

"The care provided by clinical and support teams, both in our hospitals and in primary and community care, has been exemplary in spite of them working in environments that in many cases have been and remain challenging," he said.