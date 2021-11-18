Thursday, 18 November 2021

Another major Christchurch event postponed due to Covid 'ambiguity'

    Photo: Newsline / CCC
    The 2022 Bread & Circus – World Buskers Festival in Christchurch has been postponed.

    The festival, which was set to run January 14-30, will now take place later next year in the Easter school holidays.

    "Once again, the continued ambiguity around restrictions for events, particularly those that are un-ticketed and open to the whole community, is impacting the ability to deliver those events," said a ChristchurchNZ spokesman.

    "The postponement will be a disappointment to Cantabrians who have had the event on their summer calendar for the last 27 years, but it is positive that the event will endure in 2022 bringing fun and excitement across the city of Ōtautahi Christchurch.

    "Strut & Fret NZ and Christchurch NZ will stay in close contact with relevant government and health authorities as the situation progresses to ensure that the event can be delivered successfully and safely.

    "We look forward to delivering a safe and fun event in April 2022."

