Another member of Christchurch City Council's leadership team resigns

Christchurch City Council's chief financial officer has resigned just days after it was announced chief executive Dawn Baxendale had also quit.

Leah Scales. Photo: Linkedin

Leah Scales, who also held the position of general manager of resources, requested not to work her notice period and would not return to work following the end of her sick leave.

It is the latest in a string of high-profile resignations at the city council, with Baxendale also tendering her resignation on November 6.

Baxendale's resignation was made public on Monday.

Scales' resignation comes on the same day as a damning report into the council's Three Water department was made public.

The independent review by consultancy KPMG found $6.5 million had been spent on staffing roles over the allocated budget since July 2019.

In a statement, acting chief executive Mary Richardson thanked Scales for her contributions and wished her well.

"Due to personal reasons, Leah has requested not to work her notice period, and therefore she will not return from her sick leave.

"I would like to thank Leah for her contributions over the last 2 1/2 years at Council as the CFO and the last 20 months as GM Resources.

"We wish her well for her future endeavours."

Scales joined the city council as chief financial officer in May 2021 and was one of five people on the executive leadership team, including Baxendale.

Baxendale is also not working out her notice period, which was meant to be six months.

Scales is the third executive leader to resign from the city council this year, with the first being general manager of infrastructure, planning and regulatory services Jane Davis.

-RNZ and Star News