Major Christchurch Engine Centre upgrade to create '200 high-value jobs'

A $249m expansion of Air New Zealand's Christchurch Engine Centre in Harewood was launched at a ceremony on Friday.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger were at the Orchard Rd site this morning to mark the start of the expansion project with a groundbreaking ceremony.

He said the 14,000 sq m expansion is a "significant investment to New Zealand’s economy".

"This project between Air New Zealand and global aviation leader Pratt & Whitney marks a significant investment to New Zealand’s economy, helps expand our aviation industrial capability, and adds 200 high-value jobs into the Canterbury region," Luxon said.

Pratt & Whitney is a world-leading aircraft engine design, manufacture and service company. The expansion will add maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine in New Zealand, with capacity for up to 140 GTF aircraft engine overhauls planned annually by 2032.

Construction of the facility expansion will start this month and the first GTF engine overhaul is expected to happen in late 2026.

The Christchurch Engine Centre is a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and Air New Zealand. Photo: Pratt & Whitney

The Christchurch Engine Centre first opened in 1948. Today, it employs over 400 highly skilled staff and has overhauled more than 1500 IAE International Aero Engines AG V2500 engines.

Said Mauger: “The investment is a real vote of confidence in the Christchurch Engine Centre and our city.

"The creation of 200 new jobs is great news for our local economy and further positions Christchurch as a world-class technology and aerospace hub.

"I can’t wait to see the new facility take off."

Air New Zealand chair Dame Therese Walsh said the centre expansion will allow the airline to service its V2500 engines powering the A321ceo aircraft and PW1100G-JM GTF engines on the A320/A321neo aircraft in Aotearoa.

“The introduction of new GTF repair capability will be completed in 2026, and the Christchurch Engine Centre will maintain, repair or overhaul both the V2500 and PW1100G-JM engines for many years to come,” said Walsh.

“As our fleet of Airbus aircraft continues to grow, with another four expected to arrive over the next three years, the importance of this facility to our airline also grows allowing us to continue to deliver on our purpose of connecting Kiwis with each other and the world.”