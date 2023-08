Stewart Willis, 63. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

Christchurch police are appealing for sightings of a 63-year-old man who has been missing for three weeks.

Stewart Willis was last seen at his home on Colombo St, St Albans.

Police said they had concerns for his welfare and were seeking help from the public.

Anyone who has seen Willis or has information of his whereabouts can call police on 105, and quote file number 230807/7610.