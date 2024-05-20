Appeals for information after woman, teenager reported missing

Have you seen Jenny? Photo: Police

The family of a missing Christchurch woman are asking anyone who has seen her to report it to police.

A police spokesperson said Jenny was reported missing in the Christchurch area.

She was last seen at her home address and "is reported to be of a medium build and around 157cm tall".

Canterbury police made a public appeal on Monday afternoon, asking people to report any sightings of the missing woman.

"Police and Jenny’s family are concerned for her well-being and would like to see her return home."

Anyone with information on Jenny's whereabouts is urged to phone 111 and quote 240520/0356.

Have you seen Aylah? Photo: Police

Meanwhile, police are also searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from the Marlborough area.

The police spokesperson said Aylah may have travelled to Christchurch or Wellington.

If you have seen Aylah, or have information on her whereabouts, contact police via 105 and quote file number 240516/8934.