Archaeologists dig up history at Te Kaha site

Almost 200 boxes of artefacts have been unearthed at Christchurch's Te Kaha multi-use arena site, as the archaeological excavation project prepares to wind down.

The process was part of the early works package at the central city location.

After three months of digging and scraping at the primarily residential site, the team have unearthed thousands of historical pieces, telling the story of the city’s early colonial settlers.

Some artefacts date back to the 1850s, including fine china, smoking pipes, old bottles and, surprisingly, a 1953 Chilean peso.

Principal archaeologist Clara Watson with a 1853 Chilean peso found at the Te Kaha dig site. She hopes to be able to research its origin and how it might have got to the colonial settlement of Christchurch. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Principal archaeologist Clara Watson says the massive dig site is significant as they are able to investigate 23 sites as part of one overall project.

"It means that we can look at who was living at the site, their socio-economic status and things like that.

"And then look at what we're finding to see if those relate and if the wealthy people had fancier stuff than the poorer people. It's sort of a big theme that we're hoping to explore with this dig".

She reckons it'll take most of next year to wash, analyse and document all the artefacts they've found.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air