Armed police called to Christchurch incident: 'Don’t make me shoot you'

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a weapon in Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

Police received reports about a person with a weapon on Poulson St in Addington about 3pm.

The woman was charged with breaching bail and pointing "a thing likely to be, or believed to be, a prohibited firearm at a person".

She was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Armed officers responded as a precaution.

Police said two people, including the woman, were taken into custody.

No charges have been laid against the second person, police said.

An eyewitness told Chris Lynch Media he saw a woman threatening a man with what appeared to be a gun.

“She yelled: 'Don’t make me shoot you'," the witness told Chris Lynch Media.

The woman was later seen being handcuffed by police at the scene.

No injuries were reported.