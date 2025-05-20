Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Armed police called to Christchurch incident: 'Don’t make me shoot you'

    A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after armed police were called to an incident involving a weapon in Christchurch on Monday afternoon.

    Police received reports about a person with a weapon on Poulson St in Addington about 3pm.

    The woman was charged with breaching bail and pointing "a thing likely to be, or believed to be, a prohibited firearm at a person".

    She was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

    Armed officers responded as a precaution.

    Police said two people, including the woman, were taken into custody.

    No charges have been laid against the second person, police said.

    An eyewitness told Chris Lynch Media he saw a woman threatening a man with what appeared to be a gun.

    “She yelled: 'Don’t make me shoot you'," the witness told Chris Lynch Media.

    The woman was later seen being handcuffed by police at the scene.

    No injuries were reported.