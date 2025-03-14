Army training exercises planned with blank and live rounds

Canterbury residents can expect to see military vehicles and armed soldiers undertaking exercises next week.

The New Zealand Army will be conducting an exercise at Kennedys Bush from March 18-19 and another around Burnham from March 17-20.

The exercise at 185 Kennedys Bush Rd will involve up to 35 personnel from Burnham Military Camp's 2/1 Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

"The training will involve soldiers conducting Urban Tactics Techniques and Procedures," a New Zealand Army spokesperson said.

"This will involve the use of blank rounds during daylight hours. Military vehicles will be used to access the area.

"The New Zealand Army takes fire risk seriously and will ensure fire mitigation is present."

The exercise at 189 Training Area in Burnham for the Ex Bravo Rua ICT will involve soldiers carrying weapons and moving between the camp and training area.

"Soldiers will be firing blank ammunition over this period. Blank rounds will be used from 6pm until 11pm.

"The exercise will also involve the movement of troops and vehicles by day and night."