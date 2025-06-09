JetStar launches 'Sweet-16 Sale'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
JetStar is offering one-way fares from as low as $55 out of Christchurch to mark its 16th year in the New Zealand market.
Its 'Sweet-16 Sale' will see discounted fares on more than 55,000 one-way flights from mid-July.
Club Jetstar members will have 12 hours of exclusive early access to the sale fares from noon today.
Travellers can also sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when making a booking.
Public access to the sale will be available from midnight tonight. It will run for five days.
Christchurch to Wellington flights will be available from $55^, while Christchurch to Melbourne will be available from $184^.