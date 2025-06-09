Monday, 9 June 2025

JetStar launches 'Sweet-16 Sale'

    JetStar is offering one-way fares from as low as $55 out of Christchurch to mark its 16th year in the New Zealand market.

    Its 'Sweet-16 Sale' will see discounted fares on more than 55,000 one-way flights from mid-July.

    Club Jetstar members will have 12 hours of exclusive early access to the sale fares from noon today.

    Travellers can also sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when making a booking.

    Public access to the sale will be available from midnight tonight. It will run for five days.

    Christchurch to Wellington flights will be available from $55^, while Christchurch to Melbourne will be available from $184^.

    Image: Jetstar
