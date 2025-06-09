Lighting up the campaign trail

Former Mayor Neville Pickering advertised his 1974 re-election campaign on matchboxes. ​Mayor Phil Mauger went for digital billboards in 2022. Photos: Supplied

A blast from the past shows a novel way a mayoral candidate tried to get votes.

While tidying at home, former television broadcaster Ian Cumming found an old matchbox used to promote Mayor Neville Pickering’s re-election campaign in 1974.

The matchbox shows Pickering’s name, face and a campaign slogan ‘the “bright spark” this city needs’.

Said Cumming: “Definitely a lot more smokers in those days so it suited campaigning in those times.”

Pickering was mayor from 1971-74. His most notable achievements were the construction of QEII Park stadium and successful preparation for the 1974 Commonwealth Games, held in Christchurch.

Pickering lost his re-election bid to Hamish Hay, who beat him by 1765 votes (26,919 to 25,154).

Nearly 50 years on, campaigning looks a bit different.

Mayor Phil Mauger is yet to fully get his campaign into gear, but last time he and some of his team wore matching black jackets emblazoned with his campaign logo and slogan ‘the change we need!’

His campaign also bought space on digital billboards on Deans Ave and the corner of Blenheim and Curletts Rds.

Mayoral hopeful Sara Templeton is already in full campaign swing. Her promotional tools so far have included quiz nights and movie screenings to fundraise for getting her message out.