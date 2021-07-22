Auckland to Christchurch for $33: Jetstar unveils thousands of cheap flights

Photo: Mark Mitchell

Jetstar has unveiled thousands of cheap fares between Christchurch and some of the country's main centres in a bid to get Kiwis exploring their own backyard while overseas travel options are limited.

From today, cheap flights from the likes of Auckland to Queenstown, and Christchurch to Wellington are on sale - as well as from Dunedin to Auckland, and Auckland to the capital.

The airline's Explore NZ Sale runs until 11.59pm July 25 - and includes one-way services from:

• Auckland to Christchurch from $33

• Auckland to Wellington from $37

• Auckland to Queenstown from $59

• Christchurch to Wellington from $32

• Dunedin to Auckland from $45

Travel dates varied depending on the route, but range from mid-August to late March 2022.

Jetstar said it operated a contactless check-in, had enhanced cleaning protocols and provided masks and sanitising wipes to customers to give them "extra peace of mind" while travelling during Covid-19.

International travel has been largely off the cards for most since the country's borders were first closed in March 2020 as Covid-19 spread around the world.

New Zealand's border restrictions are in place for all travellers, bar New Zealand citizens, permanent residents, those travelling from a quarantine-free location or people who had been granted an exemption.