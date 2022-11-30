Award-winning apprentice brings home the bread

A young Christchurch apprentice has netted a $10,000 research grant for winning the 2022 Young Bread Baker of the Year competition.

After just two months to prepare, Bohemian Bakery craft bread maker Emily Baillie competed in the competition, which included a 10-minute presentation, 90-minute exam and four to five hours of baking.

Baillie said she entered the competition more for the experience than the prize.

"I was kind of told that entering the competition was for training to win next year, and so everyone was surprised when I won."

Emily Baillie. Photo: John Spurdle

- By John Spurdle

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air