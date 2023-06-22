Big day for new Parklands sports hall

After years of planning, the multi-use hall at the Pūkeko Centre in Parklands has been officially opened.

Mayor Phil Mauger, together with kaumātua Brian Heemi, cut the ribbon last Thursday.

Pūkeko Centre committee member Andrew Weastell said the sports hall was “already popular with recreational groups and sports groups wanting additional space and well utilised by nearby Parkview Primary School for assemblies and events”.

Andrew noted the project was delivered “on time and on budget”, thanks to a dedicated team and generous funders, including funding from the city council to get the hall over the line after Coastal Ward councillor Celeste Donovan backed it.

Donovan said the impetus for the project came from the Parklands Bowls and Parklands Rugby Club, who were rendered homeless after the earthquakes and joined forces to explore building a shared clubroom.

The centre provides clubrooms for the two founding partner clubs, in addition to a range of indoor and outdoor spaces for other community and sports groups.

Further sponsorship will be required to realise the full vision for the centre, with the final stage of the project focused on completion of the car parking, landscaping, and an outdoor futsal court.

Donovan said: “Opening of the multi-sports hall is a significant milestone, and a huge achievement for all involved."