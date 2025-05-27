'Bigger and better things': Chch band 'buzzing' at chance to step into spotlight

Selwyn Sounds openers Castaway could be on the verge of their big break after being invited to perform at the prestigious NZ On Air Showcase, which will feature four of the country’s most promising up-and-coming artists.

Held on June 26 in Auckland, the showcase gives rising local talent the chance to perform original music in front of key industry figures, ensuring they’re on the radar when it comes time to pitch new singles.

The Christchurch-based band is the only South Island act set to take part in the event. They will be joined by fellow performers Frankie Venter, The Boondocks, and Tusekah.

“We’re feeling excited and ready to go up there and play some original music, show them what we’ve got,” said Castaway guitarist and lead vocalist Jackson Stewart.

Castaway, from left, Austen Rangi, Jackson Stewart, Joseph Martin, Rhys Blast and Jack Hassell, will perform at the prestigious NZ On Air Showcase next month. Photo: Supplied

The invitation came in a phone call from NZ On Air music promoter Jeff Newton.

“He’s obviously been following along and thinks we’re at a point where we’re ready for this opportunity and we jumped at it.

“The boys were buzzing, they were super stoked,” Stewart said.

Turning a passion for music into a sustainable career can be tough, with progress often hard to measure. That’s why opportunities like this are so meaningful, Stewart said.

“It definitely lights a spark for us and lets us know we’re on the right track, it makes us want to keep doing it.”

Castaway was the opening act at Selwyn Sounds. Photo: Supplied

Over the years, the NZ On Air Showcase has been a launching pad for many successful acts, including L.A.B, Drax Project, Brooke Fraser and Auckland alternative pop duo Balu Brigada, who moved to New York and now boast more than 2.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“It’s a massive opportunity that could lead to bigger and better things,” Stewart said.

Before heading to Auckland, Castaway will play a hometown show at Space Academy on June 19 to celebrate the completion of their six-single EP, Nodule, which they’ve been working on over the past year-and-a-half.

It was capped off with the release of Pretty Little Liar on Friday, a pop-rock inspired track detailing the pursuit of a toxic relationship.

“It’s nice to be able to cap that period we were in and start to move on to the next thing,” said vocalist and drummer Joseph Martin.