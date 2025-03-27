Bike racks on buses to get daytime reprieve

Photo: ECan

The ban on Canterbury buses using bus bike racks could soon be at an end - at least during the daytime.

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has agreed to work through a requested exemption, which will allow bike racks to be used until a permanent solution is found.

Environment Canterbury wants its exemption on Metro network buses to apply 30min before sunrise until 30min after sunset.

The exemption, lasting nine months, will likely be approved and in place by early next month.

NZTA is currently seeking feedback from the bus sector on the draft exemption notice.

During the exemption period, ECan and Metro will continue to check the bus fleet for compliance with safety rules and make necessary improvements.

Then ECan will apply for an additional permanent exemption, which will allow bike rack use during night time also.

The controversial ban went into force in November after bus operators said bus racks were not compliant with NZTA headlight safety regulations - even during daytime.

NZTA initially disputed the Bus and Coach Association’s claim the ban would need to apply during daytime.

The association, which represents all bus operators including Metro, initiated the 24/7 ban as it believes safety regulations do not specify whether headlights can be obscured in daylight.