Blink-182 announce Christchurch show

They're getting the band back together!

It's good news for fans of multi-award-winning band Blink 182, as they have announced this morning that they are coming to Christchurch in 2024 and releasing a brand-new single.

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Blink-182 fans will see Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reunite for their biggest tour ever.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge at the Hollywood Palladium in 2013. Photo: Getty Images

Having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and securing a loyal following, Blink-182 became a defining rock band for children of the 90s who will no doubt be dusting off their distressed denim in anticipation.

Playing in America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Kiwi fans will be treated to not one but two shows - Christchurch on February 26, 2024, after the Auckland show on February 23.

It comes amid news the band will release their latest single, Edging, this Friday, October 14.

The song will mark the first time the trio have been in a studio together in over a decade after singer/guitarist DeLonge left the band twice – first in 2005 and again in 2014.

He will reprise his position as singer/guitarist alongside drummer Barker and singer/bassist Hoppus.

The exciting news comes after Hoppus revealed last year he had been writing new music for the band.

One month before announcing his cancer diagnosis, the star appeared in a Twitch live stream where he was asked if new music was on its way and he said: "I recorded literally yesterday.

"So upcoming recording is happening as we speak. It was new Blink, not Simple Creatures or anything else."

After being diagnosed with unspecified cancer, the star said he wasn't letting his health get in the way of him working on new music and said: "I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

Drummer Barker recently married reality star Kourtney Kardashian, and it's unknown if the star will join him on the lengthy tour.

Fanclub ticket presales will be available from noon tomorrow, and general tickets from 1pm on October 20.