Body found near Avon River

A body was found near the Avon River in Christchurch early this morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Churchill St and Cambridge Tce about 6.30am on Monday.

A couple biking to work said they saw the body on the bank of the river. The area was cordoned off by police.

A police spokesperson said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A witness told Chris Lynch Media they noticed Cambridge Tce was blocked off by police and an ambulance when they were driving to work.

The police spokesperson said officers were at the scene until about 8.40am.