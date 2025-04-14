Boy with brain tumour sells his toys to pay for Chch trip

Hone Hillman at his garage sale. Photo: 1News / screenshot

A nine-year-old boy with a brain tumour has sold his old toys at a garage sale to raise money for a family trip to Christchurch to see his uncle, aunt and baby cousin.

Hone Hillman's dad Sam Samuelu told 1News Hone had been asking to hold a garage sale to raise the money for weeks.

The family hopes to travel from their Auckland home to Christchruch to see the rest of the family.

“It's been hard for me to reach out for help,” he told 1News.

Six months ago, Samuelu said they found out Hone's liver was enlarged.

He told 1News the doctors did some deeper digging and found he had a brain tumour that was enlarging his liver.

Hone was then diagnosed with a rare cell disorder.

Samuelu told 1News he is now receiving chemotherapy and is not able to go to school.

“It’s hard for him because he really loves school,” Samuelu told 1News.

But on Saturday dozens of Aucklanders donated drinks, clothes, and plenty of koha. By noon, Hone had received hundreds of donations.

“I heard he's a bit of a league fan and I work with Cook Islands rugby league. I'm (one of) the physios there, so I just thought I'd bring some of the stuff I had and one of the test jerseys that the boys gave me,” one man told 1News.

Another said: “I lost my wife this year and I just wish him all the best."

The family said Air New Zealand has been in touch to offer them a free trip to anywhere Hone wants to go.