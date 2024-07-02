Braving polluted water to protect the Avon River

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 47-year-old Richmond resident has been donning his wetsuit and snorkelling in the Avon River as part of an initiative he has started called River Conservation NZ.
He pulls many unwanted items - including everything from rubbish to stolen goods - out of the river.
England has a passion for conservation and says it's all about keeping the place tidy.
But he warns this goal will not be reached if waterways continue to be polluted.
England sorts out the items he finds, refurbishing or selling some of them or donating them to the Richmond Community Garden to be recycled or collected by the city council.
"There's a lot of road cones that get biffed in, just a heap of stuff from electronic equipment, computers, PlayStations, a lot of stolen eftpos cards, yeah, all sorts."
In some cases, he works with police to return stolen items or investigate them further.
England's been doing his river dives for more than a year and encourages others to volunteer their time or contact him when they see rubbish dumped somewhere.
- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air