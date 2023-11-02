'Bring your piggy to be judged': Family-focused club prepares for mega pet show

Jason Lennie will be showing Tweedledee at the Garden City Cavy Club’s annual mega pet show on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Meet Tweedledee, a shorthaired tweed guinea pig lining up for the Garden City Cavy Club’s annual mega pet show.

Jason Lennie and Tweedledee. Photo: Supplied

The 18-month-old cavy, owned and shown by club committee member Jason Lennie, will also be entering the final ‘all breeds competition’ for the year, held alongside the mega pet show on Saturday.

Said Lennie: “The cavy competition and show is a lot like a bird show. The cavies are judged on their personality, health and condition, and against breed standards.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for breeders, owners and anyone interested to get together and connect.”

The all-breeds show starts at 10.30am, where different breeds will be showcased and then judged against their specific breed standards.

All cavy breeds have some shared general standards, such as the head profile should be rounded and have large eyes and large, smooth ears; the body should be strong and of compact build; and coat colour should be clearly defined and thorough from root to tip. The rest of the standards depend on the breed.

The mega pet show will begin at noon, where judging begins for novelty classes including single colour pet, owner-cavy lookalike, calmest pet, elderly pet (over three years), cutest baby (under five months), craziest hair, heaviest pet, plus the grass eating competition and a free dress-up class.

“There will be a $2 entry per pet per class, except for the dress-up class. We are excited to be having some fun novelty classes and I hope the competition brings forward more cavy owners from around the region,” said Lennie.

Lennie said he got into cavies because of his wife Rebecca, who “grew up with cavies as a 12-year-old” and has kept her love for them into adulthood.

“The Garden City Cavy Club is a family-focused club with the youngest member being about 8-years-old and the oldest in her 70s, Sandra, who is an honorary lifetime member,” said Lennie.

“There are not a lot of people who are into cavies, but we’re a close-knit and passionate community and are always welcoming new members and their piggies.”

The mega pet show is being held at St Paul’s Hall on Harewood Rd on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Lennie said there was a reasonable number of spectators at the nationals earlier in the year.

He hopes such shows will attract more people to the "very niche" hobby.

“Not only are the shows fun to be a part of, but it also is educational and a great opportunity to connect with like-minded pet owners,” said Lennie.

“Club members, both junior and adults . . . and anyone walking in on the day can join in and watch. Bring your piggy to be judged.”

There will be nail trimming and parasite treatment for $10 per cavy, as well as food and drinks on site.