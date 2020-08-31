Call for hall to become community hub

A call has been made for Roy Stokes Hall to become available for more community groups and events. Photo: Supplied

A New Brighton community group leader wants Roy Stokes Hall to become more of a hub for community groups.

Development Christchurch Ltd, which is owned by Christchurch City Council, owns the hall. It is leased by the Christchurch Circus Trust leases.

The hall can host between 500 and 600 people.

Circus trust director Chris Carrow said, at the moment, it is the only organisation that uses the space, but he wants it to be gifted back to the community and made available for other groups and individuals to use.

He said the hall would be great for hosting more performances and concerts from entertainers across Christchurch and abroad.

Carrow said funding may need to be applied for by charitable organisations, such as the Rata Foundation, to make small renovations to the hall to make it appealing for these types of events.

“If you turn the venue into a classy place, you get it out there in the community and you get it out there in the larger parts of New Zealand, so that if there’s a musician touring and it turns into a very cool venue, they might want to come out here,” he said.

DCL is proposing to build a housing development on the site.

Carrow said DCL has been open to discussions with the circus trust about Roy Stokes Hall remaining there and he hopes it will consider opening it up more for community use.

The hall sits on the old Central New Brighton School site, which was purchased by DCL off the Ministry of Education in 2018.

The future of the hall, which opened in 1977, has been uncertain since the school closed in 2015.

DCL has been contacted for comment.