Canterbury children's charity needs your help

"Cholmondeley would not be eyeing up its 100th year without the ongoing support from the Canterbury community. However, it has been a difficult couple of years for the charity sector,” Cholmondeley Children’s Centre general manager Darel Hall said.
"Many charities are doing it tough and we are no exception.
"Government agencies only provide 20 per cent of our funding and any reductions impact the viability of our service,” he said.
Hall joined the centre as general manager in November following five years on its board, but his connection to Cholmondeley goes back nearly 50 years.
"Almost half a century ago I became a Cholmondeley child.
"The experience at such an important time as a child created impressions that have shaped my whole life,” he said.
From experiencing Cholmondeley’s care first-hand to being part of the team that delivers it, Hall wants to see the centre succeed for Canterbury children.
“As Cholmondeley moves towards its centenary in March I want to thank the people, volunteers, businesses, and donors of Canterbury for their support for Cholmondeley both this year and in the years to come,” he said.
Every donation Cholmondeley receives goes directly towards its operational costs, ensuring every child who comes to stay can receive the best respite care they deserve.
- To donate to Cholmondeley Children’s Centre, visit cholmondeley-christmas-2024.raiselysite.com