Canterbury ski field owner dies of brain cancer

Hamish Simpson with his family. Photo: Givealittle

Well-known Canterbury ski field owner Hamish Simpson has died aged 44 after a battle with brain cancer.

Hamish passed away peacefully on July 18 at Kaikōura Hospital, surrounded by family.

He was the son of Doug and Jenny Simpson who used part of their farm to create the Mt Lyford village and ski resort in the Amuri Ranges.

Hamish owned and operated the ski area with his wife Caroline, brother Tim and sister-in-law Tess.

He also had several businesses in Kaikōura, including The Whaler and Groper Garage.

A Givealittle page - 'Let's help Hamish get this new drug!' - raised more than $114,000 to pay for an unfunded immunotherapy treatment for Hamish so he could buy more time to spend with his family.

The death notice for Hamish read: "Dearly loved husband of Caroline, adored by his sons, Oliver, and Jono. Beloved son of Doug and Jenny, treasured brother and brother-in-law of Tim and Tess, Georgie and Jonny, loved uncle of Sadie, and Archer; Oscar, and Ella. Loved son-in-law of Ed and Jan Shand, loved brother-in-law of Nicky and Andy; Dan and Mandy and their families."

A memorial service will be held in Kaikōura on Friday.