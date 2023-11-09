Care packages bring hope to mums

Brooke Naude remembers the gift that gave her hope.

Soon after her newborn son Callum was admitted to the neonatal intensive car unit in June last year, Naude received a care package from Canterbury charity One Mother to Another.

“I was pregnant with my first baby and everything was fine as far as I knew, then all of a sudden ... I had an emergency C-section so my newborn son went straight into NICU after that,” said Naude.

“There was a lot of grieving ... a lot of unknowns and a lot of worry ... riding those ups and downs was really difficult.

“I honestly felt like we were never going to leave the neonatal unit and I get emotional just thinking about that because it was really hard to remain hopeful.”

Brooke Naude was given a One Mother to Another care package after her son Callum was born prematurely in 2021. Photo: Supplied

A few days after Callum was born prematurely, Naude was gifted the package.

Said Naude: "It was just so impactful.

"When you’re in this sterile hospital environment where everything is new and unfamiliar and foreign to you, it was a touch of warmth and compassion.

"The pack really gave me a sense of hope ... it just reminded me that actually, you can do this - you’re strong and capable,” she said.

Naude is now on the One Mother to Another volunteer team, which has started a Givealittle campaign in support of other mothers and carers who are in hospital over the Christmas period.

The campaign will run until November 17, with the aim of raising $7500 to fund 300 care packages.

Joy Reid.

“Just knowing there are other mums that have gone through something similar and are backing you and rooting for you and cheering for you is so special,” said Naude.

Said the charity’s co-founder and chief executive Joy Reid: “While we all wish for health and happiness for our loved ones at Christmas, unfortunately for some, who will be separated from family and riddled with stress and fear, that’s not the reality.

“We want them to know they are not alone.”

One Mother to Another also started providing ‘Dad’s care packages in September to "recognise the father figures", Reid said.

Zoe's experience



Zoe and Louie Radburnd. Photo: Supplied

Zoe Radburnd joined forces with One Mother to Another after receiving a care package while in the hospital with her third child last year.

“I was in the hospital with Louie who was six months at the time and we went in and discovered he had a brain tumour,” said Radburnd, who lives in Lincoln.

“When we got the CT of the tumour, it looked like it was covering a quarter of his brain. We didn’t know what the prognosis was.”

Louie was in the hospital for three days before they operated and afterwards he was in intensive care for a night before being transferred to the high-care unit in June 2022.

Said Radburnd: “While in hospital it was quite isolating ... as we waited for Louie to get out of surgery, one of the nurses brought us a One Mother to Another pack.”

Radburnd said receiving the package was “just the light they needed” to keep going.

“It reminded us that we can fight whatever comes to us.

“Reading that handwritten note was amazing. Reading those words saying you know ‘you are valued, you can do this’ was just something we needed to hear when we were going through so much.

“Louie is now 23 months old and is tumour-free and a normal boy-ish toddler," she said.

Holly Benson spent 31 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Photo: Supplied

Holly Benson also remembers her Christmas day being made brighter after she received care packages from the charity when her daughter Lettie was born.

The mother of two from Lincoln spent 31 days in the neonatal intensive care unit in 2021 and had to decide where to split her time on Christmas Day – at the hospital with Lettie, or at home with her four-year-old son.

“(It was) a truly foreign and awful feeling. The mum guilts were hitting hard that day,” said Benson.

“Even though I was in a room full of people, I felt so alone, but the note made me feel seen and loved.

“The gift pack brought a smile to my face on an otherwise upsetting and disjointed day. These gifts are sunshine on the cloudiest of days.”