Cars impounded after 'skid meets' in Canterbury

One of the vehicles impounded during a "skid meet" in Christchurch last night. Photo: NZ Police

Cars are being impounded, infringement notices issued and vehicles ordered off the road, in a national police crackdown ahead of a weekend of planned gatherings by "anti-social" road users.

In a statement today, police said they were on "high alert" across the North Island and in parts of the South Island.

Extra staff and resources have been sent to support several operations taking place over the Matariki holiday weekend.

One of the first was Operation Cartel in Canterbury, where between 10pm yesterday and 2am today, police interrupted six "skid meets" in Christchurch and two in Rolleston.

About 100 cars were involved in the illegal activity, police said.

The state of a Canterbury road following a gathering of "anti-social" road users. Photo: NZ Police

Inspector Craig Scott said three vehicles were impounded for sustained loss of traction and 18 infringement notices were issued to other drivers.

Two vehicles were given green stickers for compliance issues, while another was deemed unsafe and given a pink sticker, preventing it from being driven.

"We have seen too many instances where this illegal behaviour has put lives at risk, caused injury and created unrest in our communities," Insp Scott said.

"The results of last night’s operation in Canterbury show that we’re pushing back on this unwanted activity.

"Anti-social road users aren’t welcome on our roads. We don’t want them or the damage or the damage they cause. We’re not standing for it."



Another vehicle is taken away on a tow truck after being stopped by police. Photo: NZ Police

There would be a much larger police presence on Canterbury roads from Friday night, Insp Scott warned.

"We’re sending a message to everyone who takes part in these events: Expect us to be waiting for you."

Information from members of the public, including 111 calls reporting illegal activity, played a key part in helping police track where these car enthusiasts were operating, allowing officers to set up checkpoints that bottleneck vehicles when they try to leave, Insp Scott said.

He appealed to communities for as much information as possible about the gatherings. This included details of cars, such as licence plate numbers, or what streets they were meeting on.

"Never put yourself at risk to get that information, and please do not attempt to take matters into your own hands," Insp Scott said.

People were advised to call 111 immediately if it the event was happening now, or share information after the fact through the 105 service.

Alternatively, information could be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.