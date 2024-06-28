Cars impounded after 'skid meets' in Canterbury

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In a statement today, police said they were on "high alert" across the North Island and in parts of the South Island.
Extra staff and resources have been sent to support several operations taking place over the Matariki holiday weekend.
One of the first was Operation Cartel in Canterbury, where between 10pm yesterday and 2am today, police interrupted six "skid meets" in Christchurch and two in Rolleston.
About 100 cars were involved in the illegal activity, police said.
Two vehicles were given green stickers for compliance issues, while another was deemed unsafe and given a pink sticker, preventing it from being driven.
"We have seen too many instances where this illegal behaviour has put lives at risk, caused injury and created unrest in our communities," Insp Scott said.
"The results of last night’s operation in Canterbury show that we’re pushing back on this unwanted activity.
"Anti-social road users aren’t welcome on our roads. We don’t want them or the damage or the damage they cause. We’re not standing for it."
"We’re sending a message to everyone who takes part in these events: Expect us to be waiting for you."
Information from members of the public, including 111 calls reporting illegal activity, played a key part in helping police track where these car enthusiasts were operating, allowing officers to set up checkpoints that bottleneck vehicles when they try to leave, Insp Scott said.
He appealed to communities for as much information as possible about the gatherings. This included details of cars, such as licence plate numbers, or what streets they were meeting on.
"Never put yourself at risk to get that information, and please do not attempt to take matters into your own hands," Insp Scott said.
People were advised to call 111 immediately if it the event was happening now, or share information after the fact through the 105 service.
Alternatively, information could be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.