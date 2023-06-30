Championship trophies on display in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Crusaders and Matatū are pleased to share these victories with members and fans next week, with both trophies on display at various locations across Christchurch city.
You can drop in at any of the Christchurch City Council locations below at the listed times to witness the trophies and get a photo.
Monday 3rd July
10.00am-2.00pm: Tūranga
60 Cathedral Square
Tuesday 4 July
11.30am-12.30pm: Pioneer Recreation & Sport Centre
75 Lyttleton St, Somerfield
1.30pm-2.30pm: Jellie Park Recreation & Sport Centre
295 Ilam Road, Burnside
3.30pm-4.30pm: Graham Condon Recreation & Sport Centre
3 Sisson Drive, Papanui
Wednesday 5 July
9.00am-10.00am: Taiora QEII Recreation & Sport Centre
193 Travis Road, New Brighton
11.00am-12.00pm: Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool
141 Smith Street, Linwood