Friday, 30 June 2023

Championship trophies on display in Christchurch

    Photo supplied.
    The Super Rugby Pacific trophy and Hineruhi, the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy, are going on tour!

    Crusaders and Matatū are pleased to share these victories with members and fans next week, with both trophies on display at various locations across Christchurch city. 

    You can drop in at any of the Christchurch City Council locations below at the listed times to witness the trophies and get a photo.

    Monday 3rd July 

    10.00am-2.00pm: Tūranga 
    60 Cathedral Square 

    Tuesday 4 July 

    11.30am-12.30pm: Pioneer Recreation & Sport Centre 
    75 Lyttleton St, Somerfield 

    1.30pm-2.30pm: Jellie Park Recreation & Sport Centre 
    295 Ilam Road, Burnside 

    3.30pm-4.30pm: Graham Condon Recreation & Sport Centre 
    3 Sisson Drive, Papanui 

    Wednesday 5 July 

    9.00am-10.00am: Taiora QEII Recreation & Sport Centre 
    193 Travis Road, New Brighton 

    11.00am-12.00pm: Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool 
    141 Smith Street, Linwood 