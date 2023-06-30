Championship trophies on display in Christchurch

Photo supplied.

The Super Rugby Pacific trophy and Hineruhi, the Super Rugby Aupiki trophy, are going on tour!

Crusaders and Matatū are pleased to share these victories with members and fans next week, with both trophies on display at various locations across Christchurch city.

You can drop in at any of the Christchurch City Council locations below at the listed times to witness the trophies and get a photo.

Monday 3rd July

10.00am-2.00pm: Tūranga

60 Cathedral Square

Tuesday 4 July

11.30am-12.30pm: Pioneer Recreation & Sport Centre

75 Lyttleton St, Somerfield

1.30pm-2.30pm: Jellie Park Recreation & Sport Centre

295 Ilam Road, Burnside

3.30pm-4.30pm: Graham Condon Recreation & Sport Centre

3 Sisson Drive, Papanui

Wednesday 5 July

9.00am-10.00am: Taiora QEII Recreation & Sport Centre

193 Travis Road, New Brighton

11.00am-12.00pm: Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool

141 Smith Street, Linwood