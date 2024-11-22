Change of pace for Hadlee after golf course home sells

Sir Richard Hadlee’s luxury home overlooking Pegasus golf course has sold. Photo: Supplied

Sir Richard Hadlee has sold his luxury home overlooking the Pegasus golf course seven months after it went on the market.

Sir Richard Hadlee. Photo: File image

Bayleys listing agent Anna Bray told oneroof.co.nz the Hadlees were happy with the final result and had already moved into their new home, which they previously told OneRoof would be local and have a lake view.

The new owners were also happy to have upgraded to a home overlooking the golf course, she said.

The exact sale price has not been revealed yet, but Bray said the new owners had bought it in a matter of weeks of viewing it.

“They were already to purchase and thought now the time is right so they jumped on it,” she said.

“The whole thing was done (and) dusted within a few weeks. It was real quick.”

She told OneRoof it may have taken several months to find a new owner because Pegasus was quite a niche market and only a certain buyer type wanted to live on a golf course.

“They hung in there for the right buyer, the right buyer came along and it was meant to be.”

The property, which had an RV of $1.8 million, had mainly attracted retirees – from around Christchurch, North Canterbury, Auckland and overseas – who wanted a property with a granny flat overlooking a golf course.

Sir Richard Hadlee’s home overlooking the 15th hole had an RV of $1.8 million. Photo: Supplied

Hadlee earlier told OneRoof he and his wife Dianne, Lady Hadlee, bought the first home to be built on the golf course in 2010 after seeing a model of the development.

“We bought off the model without even seeing the section or the development because it was so impressive,” Hadlee told OneRoof at the time of listing the property.

The 427sq m home on a 2000sq m-plus section had enough room for all of Hadlee’s memorabilia, which he collected over his long and successful sporting career.

The attached self-contained studio was ideal for visiting friends, family and other cricket stars, including Australian paceman Billy Stanlake. The fellow fast bowler stayed with the Hadlees in 2020 when Sir Richard spent a day with him at Mainpower Oval in Rangiora, helping him with his technique.

Up until last year Hadlee spent a lot of his time on the golf course.

However, he hung up his golf clubs last year and the couple, now in their 70s were ready to downsize – driving factors behind their decision to sell.

Hadlee said they felt they had one more move in them before living in a retirement village and were keen to have a different view from the entertaining one they currently had of the 15th hole. He had also told OneRoof he was keen on getting a new four-legged friend once they moved house.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Pegasus Golf Resort, which is an 18-hole golf course on 80 hectares, is also back on the market following a prospective buyer’s failed court bid to stop an open-market sale campaign earlier this year.