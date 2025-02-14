Chch seniors working longer for love - and money

Retirement is becoming a distant prospect for more seniors in Christchurch. Some are choosing to continue working, while for others it is a financial necessity.

The latest census data shows the city’s over-65 working population has increased by nearly 40% since 2013.

There are now 13,701 over-65s in part-time or full-time employment, up from 9807 in 2013. Fifty-one per cent are working full-time and 49% part-time.

Chrissie Whitfield: “It’s good to be doing things not just for myself. You do get to a point in life where you want to give back. Having said that, I do need to work.”

Chrissie Whitfield, 67, has a full-time job.

The Merivale resident is a policy and IT consultant for businesses and charities.

Whitfield has held several senior roles at government departments in Wellington, but moved back to Christchurch after more than two decades away to be closer to her family.

“It’s just been about working for clients that I want to work for. Clients that I think make a difference. That’s not always the case when working for government departments.”

Now she is the programme lead for Crohn’s Colitis Cure, a small charity supporting people with inflammatory bowel disease. She is also the founder of Blindsided NZ, which offers support to people with limited sight.

“It’s good to be doing things not just for myself. You do get to a point in life where you want to give back. Having said that, I do need to work,” said Whitfield.

Living on superannuation alone would be “nearly impossible” without selling her home and significantly downsizing.

Whitfield would prefer to work less and put more time into her own charity.

But she says many people her age need to work due to high rates and insurance bills and the general cost of living.

“I’ve found it very rare to find people over-65 who are able to retire with no issues.”

Christopher Bailey: “It’s going to be really hard to survive on super . . . I’ll have to dip into my savings or maybe get a reverse mortgage.”

Christopher Bailey, 70, still works part-time as a gardener.

The New Brighton resident never anticipated working past retirement age, but now finds yard work a good way to keep healthy. “It’s about the enjoyment of it and feeling challenged as well.”

Bailey is fulfilled in his work, but also worries about the prospect of living on superannuation alone as he is not married.

“It’s going to be really hard to survive on super. Rates and power and insurance take up one whole super payment at the moment. I’ll have to dip into my savings or maybe get a reverse mortgage.”

Bailey also believes it can be difficult for over-65s to gain employment when they want it.

“Employers can worry about how long of a career you can have going forward. That can be very difficult for some people. You should look for the right employer that’s going to accept you.”