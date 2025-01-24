Chch v Dunedin: Stadium collaboration plans challenged

A concept drawing of Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

The boss of Christchurch's new stadium says big acts will only play in one South Island city and Dunedin will inevitably lose out.

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare's comment comes after Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said there had been closed-door discussions about how the two cities could collaborate once Christchurch's $683 million Te Kaha stadium opened in 2026.

Ms Harvie-Teare told The Press she had not been part of any discussions, adding Dunedin would "understandably be nervous" and the two cities would certainly compete for contracts.

"The reality is, the artists won't go to Dunedin and Christchurch.

"If they have a choice, it will be Christchurch, we will have the most premium stadium in the country and it's a genuine multi-use stadium.

"That's just the reality for Dunedin."