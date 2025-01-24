Chch v Dunedin: Stadium collaboration plans challenged

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The boss of Christchurch's new stadium says big acts will only play in one South Island city and Dunedin will inevitably lose out.
Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare's comment comes after Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said there had been closed-door discussions about how the two cities could collaborate once Christchurch's $683 million Te Kaha stadium opened in 2026.
Ms Harvie-Teare told The Press she had not been part of any discussions, adding Dunedin would "understandably be nervous" and the two cities would certainly compete for contracts.
"The reality is, the artists won't go to Dunedin and Christchurch.
"If they have a choice, it will be Christchurch, we will have the most premium stadium in the country and it's a genuine multi-use stadium.
"That's just the reality for Dunedin."
Mr Radich yesterday maintained the closed-door conversations between the two cities on collaboration had taken place, but declined to say to whom he had spoken.
He maintained it made sense for the two cities to work together rather than engage in bidding wars.
"The deputy mayor of Christchurch said it doesn't make any sense for us to allow promoters to play us off.
"There's a range of collaboration that is possible. Nobody knows at this point in time what that will amount to and what that would be, but I think it's worth exploring the possibilities that exist rather than discounting them out of hand.
"Crusaders and Highlanders may compete on the rugby field, they also collaborate for the good of the South Island."
Dunedin Venues chief executive Paul Doorn said the organisation always knew it would be competing with Christchurch.
There was nothing wrong with a dose of healthy competition and bidding for contracts was nothing new in the sporting and arts world.
"There's enough going around to share.
"We're going to focus on what we do really well and we're going to strengthen our reputation of all the wonderful events we've done in the past.
"We're certainly not going to be running scared, that's for sure."
Everyone was looking at new opportunities to do things a bit differently and "it would be crazy" not to sit down with Venues Ōtautahi and work out where there might be some opportunities to work together, he said.