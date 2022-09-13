Childcare centre appeals for help to overcome financial strain

Children at the centre join forces with the Dallington community on clean-up days. Photo: Supplied

Recent storms added a further burden to a community-based Christchurch childcare centre that is already $50,000 in debt.

The main feature of the playground at Education Child Care Centre – a willow tree with built-in treehouse and flying fox – was recently split by a storm.

Principal Sarah Webb-Matenga said the centre had to cordon off the tree and half of the playground.

“We’ve had a quote of $3445 to make the tree safe but it requires further work to strengthen it and to anchor the flying fox again, which will probably mean an additional few thousand.”

For the past two years, this Dallington-based centre has been cutting its spending on maintenance services, including lawn mowing services.

Webb-Matenga said staff have taken turns to mow the lawn.

“When things around the centre need to be repaired or replaced, we don’t have the finances to draw on and get done. We have to be very frugal.”

ECCC was not eligible for any Government Covid-19 grants, including the wage subsidy. During the lockdowns, this non-profit centre waived all parents’ fees.

As the centre kept paying its teachers and relief teachers over the past two years, it has accumulated a debt of $50,000.

A split tree caused by recent storms further burdened the finances of a childcare centre. ​Photo: Supplied

Webb-Matenga, who has been at the centre for 20 years, said it has always run close to deficit, but it has never been in debt like this before.

Her main concern is that the centre might not be able to provide financial assistance to families in the future.

“We’ve always tried to support our whānau whenever we can. If families struggle to provide basics like school uniforms and food, we will do what we can to help,” she said.

On top of access to basic necessities, the centre also reduces or waives fees for struggling families.

“But these are sort of things we would no longer be able to offer now that we don’t have the money,” she said.

Once the centre could not cut any further costs, teachers could face reduced hours and potential redundancy.

Sarah Webb-Matenga. Photo: Supplied

Webb-Matenga said teachers have taught there for long periods, with one being at the centre since 1989.

Following the annual general meeting with the parent committee last month, she told families about the financial situation.

“They have all been amazing and have been bringing donations of supplies such as baking supplies, wet wipes, disinfectant, and all number of things that are needed,” she said.

A Givealittle page to repair the willow tree has also received support from the community with more than $1200 raised.

ECCC has put together a grant application to the Rātā Foundation. Last year, the centre received $3000 from the foundation for its new sunshade and safe fall bark.

Foundation chief executive Leighton Evans said: “We want to see equitable access for tamariki and whānau to early childhood education, particularly in communities of need.”

Throughout the year, children at ECCC often join forces with Dallington locals to clean up the surrounding area. They also carry rubbish bags and gloves whenever they go on their frequent excursions to the Avonside red zone.