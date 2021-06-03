Thursday, 3 June 2021

'Children are crossing and I scream: Stop': Call to curb red light runners near school

    Lee Jewel runs the gauntlet without hesitation, even if it means motorists clip the warning sign she holds to help St Albans School children get to class safely.

    Jewel patrols the intersection of Westminster and Cranford St in Christchurch daily, a precarious position during morning rush hour on one of the city’s busiest roads.

    "They’ve knocked my sign, that’s happened quite a few times. Drove into it . . . children are crossing and I scream: ‘Stop’. It keeps you on your toes," she said.

    "Everybody’s in a hurry to get to work.

    "They cut around (from Westminster to Cranford) when there’s kids walking across."

    Lee Jewel at the intersection of Cranford and Westminster Sts. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Lee Jewel at the intersection of Cranford and Westminster Sts. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    She said one boy on a scooter was struck recently while crossing the intersection. The driver did not stop but was traced by police.  

    While police blitz the area from time to time, Jewel, who has served as a school patroller for 12 years, urged Christchurch City Council to put up a sign warning children are crossing, even though the junction has traffic lights.

    "We’ve asked for it, but they won’t give it to us," she said.

    City council transport operation manager Steffan Thomas said electronic active school signs had recently been installed on Cranford St, south of Berwick St, and north of Westminster St.

    City council staff are also working with the school on a safe routes to school project.

    “The students suggested we create driver awareness vinyl stickers to be placed on street light poles in this area.

    "Once installed we will monitor the effectiveness of this student designed invention on their feeling of safety in this area,” Thomas said.

    Lee Jewel helps school children and parents across Cranford St safely. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Lee Jewel helps school children and parents across Cranford St safely. Photo: Geoff Sloan

    Red light runners at the intersection of Cranford St and Innes Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Red light runners at the intersection of Cranford St and Innes Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

     

