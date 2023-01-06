China Airlines answers call to move South Island cherries

Photo: China Airlines

Tonnes of fresh South Island cherries are bound for Taiwan this month as China Airlines increases the number of freight flights out of Christchurch Airport.

China Airlines has scheduled eight dedicated B777F freight aircraft to fly between Taipei and Christchurch throughout January.

The services will transport 800 tonnes of high-value exports, including fresh cherries, out of Christchurch with general cargo filling the inbound flights.

The cherry season alone is expected to produce five million kilograms of fruit this season in the South Island.

The direct air freight flights aim to get the fresh produce to Asian markets as quickly as possible to command the highest prices.

A Christchurch Airport air cargo spokesperson said the seafood is sent by air to overseas markets all year round, but the peak demand is during the lead-up to Chinese New Year, which falls on January 22 this year.

The spokesperson said exporters were concerned the reduced number of widebody aircraft around the world at the moment would impact deliveries of the NZ-grown orders, but China Airlines has answered the call.

The first aircraft of the service arrived in Christchurch at 6am yesterday. The service to and from Taipei will continue on alternate days until January 19.

The China Airlines service is not the only one carrying South Island specialties to northern markets.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said Air New Zealand is also operating five 787 passenger aircraft out of Christchurch as freight-only flights to the United States and Asian markets each week until the end of March.

“The extra cargo flights are a great win for South Island exporters and we are thankful for the support from the government Maintaining International Air Connectivity scheme,” Watson says.

“We know our specialty foods are keenly sought after in offshore markets, so we are pleased to help get them overseas from here.”

