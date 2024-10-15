China Town Market lands in Wigram

Four years of planning will be realised this week when an Asian food market opens in a disused former air force hangar in Wigram.

The shelves are furiously being stocked at Christchurch's China Town Market ahead of its official opening on Friday.

Owner Bill Ng is promising to offer shoppers cheaper alternatives to everyday food products.

"We do have fresh produce as well, fruit and veggies fresh every day. Also, this branch has their own butchery and seafood. Fresh every day as well."

China Town Market owner Bill Ng is looking forward to a busy opening day on Friday. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Ng and his family have been running the popular China Town Market at Church Corner since 1998.

Strong demand has gave him the confidence to launch a second outlet in the 1900m² leased hangar on Sioux Ave.

"It was quite challenging because this being a heritage building and Covid as well. That slowed a lot of things down and a lot of background stuff that was like, very challenging for me to open."

He chose the location because it's in the middle of a high residential area.

The new Wigram branch will employ 15 staff.

"Especially in a cost of living crisis, it gives people options, different options to shop around."

Once foot traffic grows, Ng plans to lease empty hangar space to other businesses including a cafe and hairdresser.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air