Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Christchurch family expands hotel portfolio with latest purchase

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Hotel Montreal. Photo: Supplied
    Hotel Montreal. Photo: Supplied
    The Christchurch family that owns the Commodore Airport Hotel has bought another major hotel in the city for an undisclosed sum.

    Michael, Thomas and Ken Patterson, who also own the Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel, have purchased Hotel Montreal on Montreal St in central Christchurch.

    The family said they have been looking for a suitable hotel in the centre of the city to purchase "for some time", but few fitted their criteria for size and quality.

    Ken, Michael and Thomas Patterson outside Hotel Montreal. Photo: Supplied
    Ken, Michael and Thomas Patterson outside Hotel Montreal. Photo: Supplied
    Previously owned by Lilly Cooper, Hotel Montreal contains 26 rooms and apartments, plus a restaurant, bar and conference facilities.

    Michael Patterson said the family is "delighted to be buying from another strong family-oriented business owner".

    "Hotel Montreal’s size is a perfect fit for us and complements our Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel as well as the Commodore.

    "The timing, we believe, is also ideal. The first phase of Christchurch’s rebuild programme is nearing completion with the likes of the Town Hall and Te Pae, the council has given the green light for the new stadium, restoration of the cathedral is under way and many other projects are on the books.

    "Couple that with the eventual return of tourists to the city and we think Christchurch is heading into an exciting era,” he said.

    It has been 50 years since the Patterson family opened the Commodore Hotel in 1971.

    "We are really excited about Hotel Montreal’s future," Michael Patterson said.

    "It has a great reputation, is well located, has excellent car parking and is the perfect size for hosting corporate events and conferences. The five-star apartments suit well the level of clientele we are looking to attract."

    The Patterson family opened the Commodore Hotel in 1971. Photo: Supplied
    The Patterson family opened the Commodore Hotel in 1971. Photo: Supplied
    The family extended the Commodore Hotel in 2001, 2005, 2013 with a refurbishment in 2018 and after purchasing the Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel in 2016 they built a further extension in 2019.

    “Hotel Montreal ... is another strong positive for our family business,” Michael Patterson said.

    Thomas Patterson will manage Hotel Montreal, while Michael Patterson will remain manager of the Commodore Hotel and Ken Patterson will keep managing the Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel.

    The Pattersons will take over Hotel Montreal at the end of October.

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter