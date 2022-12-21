Christchurch flat badly-damaged in suspicious fire

The cause of a suspicious fire that gutted a Christchurch flat this morning is being investigated.

Several Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze in a unit on Waltham Rd, near Brougham St, about 7.30am on Wednesday.

The occupants managed to get out of the house and no one was injured in the fire, police said.

A scene guard remained at the property this morning.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the cause of the blaze.