Christchurch flat badly-damaged in suspicious fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The cause of a suspicious fire that gutted a Christchurch flat this morning is being investigated.
Several Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze in a unit on Waltham Rd, near Brougham St, about 7.30am on Wednesday.
The occupants managed to get out of the house and no one was injured in the fire, police said.
A scene guard remained at the property this morning.
Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the cause of the blaze.