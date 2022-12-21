Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Christchurch flat badly-damaged in suspicious fire

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The cause of a suspicious fire that gutted a Christchurch flat this morning is being investigated.

    Several Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze in a unit on Waltham Rd, near Brougham St, about 7.30am on Wednesday.

    The occupants managed to get out of the house and no one was injured in the fire, police said.

    A scene guard remained at the property this morning.

    Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the cause of the blaze.

     

     

     