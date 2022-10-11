Christchurch Girls' High students start innovative business to tackle drink driving

Zara Coberger-Taite, Phoebe Yarham, Lucy Lassche-Jones, Abagail Patrick, Prue Mckay, Sasha Linton are tackling drink driving by creating and selling car air fresheners. Photo: Supplied​

Six Christchurch Girls’ High School students are raising awareness about the dangers of drink driving by creating and selling car air fresheners.

The car air fresheners. Photo: Supplied

Year 13 students Prue McKay, Sasha Linton, Lucy Lassche-Jones, Zara Coberger-Taite, Abagail Patrick and Phoebe Yarham have launched their small business, Ghost Chips, named after the iconic road safety advertisement by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which started in 2011.

Their brand targets teenagers and encourages young people to be safe on our roads. It is part of the Young Enterprise Scheme.

Said Prue: "Teenagers, especially, don’t seem to see the issue with drunk driving.

"Too often [they think] it’s cool and they don’t understand what’s on the line. We wanted to try and prevent it.”

She hopes having the air fresheners hanging in cars will remind young people of the message behind Ghost Chips.

"Air fresheners are something that can stay hanging in their cars for a while, reminding people of the cause," Prue said.

Ghost Chips is also on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, where it posts ‘Fact Fridays’.

Photo: Supplied

Every Friday the group posts information and statistics about drink driving to raise awareness of the impact alcohol has on our roads.

Abagail said: "At this point in our lives we are all starting to get our licences and learn how to drive, but we overlook how dangerous driving can be.

"If we can get the message to teenagers then maybe we can start to create awareness around safe driving."

The girls recently had an opportunity to sell some of their air fresheners at Ballantynes, and have even had online orders placed in Australia.

They now hope to expand their business by creating different scents to add to their collection, while continuing to create awareness around safe driving.

The students are currently in the evaluation stage of their project. They will be competing in the regional finals against other Young Enterprise Scheme contestants on November 2.