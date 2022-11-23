Christchurch Gondola turns 30

The Christchurch Gondola will mark 30 years of ferrying people up the Port Hills on Thursday.

Originally known as the Mt Cavendish Gondola, the iconic tourist attraction was launched on November 24, 1992.

Planning for the complex started 20 years before its construction was finished, and involved returning 16,000 native tussocks to the site.

The 1km cable car takes passengers up the Port Hills and looks out over Christchurch, the Southern Alps, Lyttelton Harbour and Banks Peninsula.

The Christchurch Gondola is offering some birthday deals tomorrow, including discounted $30 adult tickets and $3 coffees with a cabinet or menu item at the Red Rock Cafe. Photo: Newline

The gondola was purchased by local owner/operator, The Wood Scenic Line, in 2005. It has survived various challenges over the past three decades, including the earthquakes and the Covid pandemic.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone, especially after the many challenges along with way," Christchurch Attractions chief executive Sue Sullivan said.

"Our team have deeply appreciated the ongoing support shown to us, particularly by our local visitors, throughout the decades.

"We look forward to continuing to share this special place with our guests in the future."