Christchurch Gondola turns 30

Originally known as the Mt Cavendish Gondola, the iconic tourist attraction was launched on November 24, 1992.
Planning for the complex started 20 years before its construction was finished, and involved returning 16,000 native tussocks to the site.
The 1km cable car takes passengers up the Port Hills and looks out over Christchurch, the Southern Alps, Lyttelton Harbour and Banks Peninsula.
"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone, especially after the many challenges along with way," Christchurch Attractions chief executive Sue Sullivan said.
"Our team have deeply appreciated the ongoing support shown to us, particularly by our local visitors, throughout the decades.
"We look forward to continuing to share this special place with our guests in the future."
- Adults will be able to ride the gondola tomorrow for a discounted entry price of $30 to mark the milestone.