Christchurch Hospital gift shop reopens after major makeover

The popular Christchurch Hospital Volunteers Gift Shop has reopened after getting a fresh, modern makeover.

The gift shop on Riccarton Ave has been given a streamlined design and a completely new fit-out paid for by the volunteers.

The shop was reopened last Thursday by senior operations manager George Schwass who cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

Whether you need to post a parcel, get a lolly hit, pick up a magazine or buy a gift to cheer a patient, the shop is always there, says retail co-ordinator/shop manager Ann Hill.

"Thanks to the unwavering dedication of our wonderful volunteers, the gift shop has donated close to $2.2 million in patient and visitor comfort items to support staff education and at times purchase equipment.”

The shop is the main source of funding for the volunteers’ committee, and it enables them to approve many grants.

The renovation will ensure it continues to build on this success and provide a great service to everyone who walks through its doors, Hill says.

"The volunteers who work in the shop bring their skills and kindness every day.

"In doing so they provide a much-needed service while raising money that contributes to many projects and patient comfort items within the hospital.

"100 per cent of profits go back to the hospital community. It's so worthy of your support," Hill said.

The volunteers also run the shop's website service where relatives and friends can purchase a gift for their loved ones in hospital and a volunteer will deliver it.

-Health New Zealand | Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury Pānui