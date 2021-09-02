Christchurch hotel giving back to the community

230187759_117491577280245_8539333123103586206_n.jpg Hotel Give was officially opened on August 5. Photo: Facebook

Hotel Give in Christchurch is New Zealand's first social enterprise hotel where all profits go straight back into the community to fund programmes for young people and others who need support.

The Hereford St hotel is owned and operated by the YMCA Christchurch. It is helping to fund a youth technology centre, programmes for adults with special needs and disabilities, adult rehabilitation, and a specialist fitness and well-being team.

RNZ Nine To Noon host Kathryn Ryan spoke to YMCA chief executive Josie Ogden Schroeder about the hotel, how it works and what it gives back:

The newly refurbished hotel next to the Botanic Gardens remained open throughout the level 4 lockdown as an essential business. It boasts a large range of accommodation options, including self-contained apartments, deluxe ensuite rooms, classic single or double rooms, and dorm rooms.

As a social enterprise, all profits are re-invested back into vulnerable members of the community. In Christchurch, the YMCA helps to run youth programmes and services, a weekly activity programme for adults with special needs and disabilities, and rehabilitation programmes for older adults.