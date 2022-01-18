Christchurch leader worried Brian Tamaki case could incite further unrest

Brian Tamaki (file image). Photo: RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A Christchurch community leader is worried legal action against Brian Tamaki could incite further unrest from his supporters.

The Destiny Church leader just spent his first night in custody after he appeared via videolink in Auckland District Court yesterday on charges of breaching Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and a bail condition, including that he not attend gatherings.

His church and the affiliated group, Freedom and Rights Coalition, have staged protests and meetings in Christchurch over recent weeks. They have made Cranmer Square their regular meeting place, leaving residents fed-up with the clogged roads and noise.

RNZ's Max Towle spoke to Michelle Lomax, Waikura Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board member for the Central Ward, about the use of Cranmer Square to stage protests and church services. Lomax helped write a letter to Tamaki about the community's concerns around the the square. She said she was hoping to find a peaceful resolution:

Tamaki is due in court again on January 27.