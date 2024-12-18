Christchurch man fined for destroying protected gulls nests with digger

A dead black-billed gull chick found at the Belfast property. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch man has been fined $6000 for driving a digger through a large black-billed gulls/tarāpuka colony, destroying their nests.

Clive Gordon repeatedly drove a utility vehicle and a 14-tonne digger through a nesting colony of about 1000 tarāpuka/black-billed gulls on his property in Belfast on November 20 and 21 last year.

Following a tip from the public, DOC staff visited and found the colony abandoned, with several dead chicks, broken eggs, and wrecked nests.

Gordon was prosecuted by DOC, pled guilty, and was sentenced in court today, where he received a $6000 fine.

A crushed black-billed gull egg found at the Belfast property. Photo: Supplied

DOC Mahaanui operations manager Andy Thompson says this deliberate incident is particularly confronting due to the scale of the disturbance and the resulting deaths of a protected species.

“Black-billed gulls are endemic to New Zealand – they are found nowhere else.

“While it may seem like they’re doing well because they are frequently seen, black-billed gulls are at risk and declining. Habitat loss, introduced predators, weed encroachment, and disturbance all threaten their continued survival.

“A colony of this size being abandoned due to disturbance is a significant blow for a species which is declining faster than it can breed.”

Thompson says it is unacceptable to kill or disturb protected native species and DOC will respond very seriously to any incident like this one.

“While DOC accepts Mr Gordon did not know black-billed gulls are protected, ignorance of the species’ protected status is not an excuse. This incident was repeated, deliberate and shocking in extent, smashing nests with the tracks and bucket of a 14-tonne digger.”

“If there’s a positive to come out of this distressing incident, we hope public awareness of black-billed gulls and their protected status increases.”

Black-billed gulls/tarāpuka are protected under the Wildlife Act. Photo: DOC

Black-billed gulls/tarāpuka are protected under the Wildlife Act and it is illegal to disturb, harm or kill them.

Disturbing protected birds and destroying nests is an offence under the Wildlife Act 1953 and can result in imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

DOC thanked the members of the public who reported the incident. Anyone who sees illegal behaviour involving native species is encouraged to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).