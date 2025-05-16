Christchurch mayor spotted at ZZ Top concert

ZZ Top play at Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena on May 15, 2025. Photo: Alec Huisman via RNZ

Rock and roll legends ZZ Top and superstars George Thorogood & The Destroyers electrified Christchurch fans at Wolfbrook Arena on Thursday evening.

The bands that have rocked for more than half a century nailed the first leg of the Elevation Tour in New Zealand, following a four-stop tour across the ditch in Australia.

Throwing back to the 1970s and 80s when life was about good times, blues and rock and roll, both frontmen, aged 75 years old, showed no signs of slowing.

Self-proclaimed “bad” boy, George Thorogood entertained the Christchurch crowd with his 10-song, one-hour set.

The natural showman led his longtime five-piece band the Destroyers, which demonstrated a tight production without flaw.

Thorogood’s theatrics with the crowd led to an eruption during hit ‘I Drink Alone’ off 1985 album Maverick. The giddy audience, getting “gassed” themselves, burst with excitement for the following ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer’.

The motley crowd at Wolfbrook Arena, partying on a school night, revelled in the satire of ‘Get A Haircut’ - defying the cry to “get a real job.”

Coming off a tour of Australia to Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney, Thorogood wooed the audience in Ōtautahi.

“The people of New Zealand out-rock the people of Australia,” he said.

The set ended with the thrill of 1982 hit ‘Bad To The Bone’, prompting a young lass atop shoulders in the crowd to bare skin and be b-b-b-b-b-baad.

Rock giants ZZ Top, that “little ol’ band from Texas”, brought the A-game to the show, having toured for more than 50 years since the release of ZZ Top’s First Album in 1971.

Singer and guitar legend Billy Gibbons, drummer John Douglas (in place of original Frank Beard for health reasons) and bassist Elwood Francis burst into an energetic 16-song set rolling from hit to hit.

Bopping and dropping in unison, Gibbons and Francis bounced off each other.

Seats in general admission were left unused, as fans wrapped arms around each other during ‘Gimme All Your Lovin’’ off 1983 album Eliminator.

The album’s commercial success saw other tracks ‘Sharp Dressed Man’, ‘Got Me Under Pressure’ and mega-hit ‘Legs’ also delight the crowd.

Gibbons beared his familiar long beard, hat and dark sunglasses, while dressed in leather and designer sequined clothing that sparkled in the stage’s light show.

Guitar fanatics were dazzled with an array of different guitars, including a bonkers 17-string bass guitar, furry ones and ones with digitised screens.

They hung low off their shoulders and helped them defy the odds of what rock and roll could shred from just three artists.

Gibbons’ own, ‘Brown Sugar’ soothed the soul with its bluesy beginnings that got feet stomping when the drums drove the song’s rock evolution. Hits ‘Pearl Necklace’, ‘I Thank You’ and ‘I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide’ also did not disappoint.

Several in the rowdy crowd front and centre failed to contain their excitement, lifting their shirts in joy.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger was spotted at the event, which mirrored the “good for the city” banter from punters in the smoking and vaping outdoor area following Thorogood’s set.

ZZ Top with special guest George Thorogood & The Destroyers will play Auckland's Spark Arena on 17 May followed by Wellington's TSB Arena on 18 May