Christchurch police respond to threat against mosques

    Photo: File image
    Armed police have been to two Christchurch mosques this afternoon after a phone threat was made.

    Police on Thursday said that the threat was made about specific premises.

    Police said they have visited the two mosques and “at this time, not found anything of concern”.

    The Herald understands the properties are the Al Noor Mosque and the old Linwood mosque, the sites of the Christchurch terror attack which saw 51 murdered in March 2019.

    The Linwood site was demolished last year and a new Islamic centre development is under way on Tuam St.

    An armed police officer was seen standing guard outside the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave.

    “Responding staff have been stood down, however, liaison staff are now working with the community to provide reassurance,” police said.

    The Imam of Al Noor Mosque, Gamal Fouda, told the Herald a message went to the police saying “if you don’t pay this amount of money in 15 minutes, I’m in front of the mosque, I will attack the mosque.”

    “The police had to respond and they will be there for a while,” he said.

    “There are sick people around, but we just want to say a message to the community that in New Zealand we need to continue this togetherness and unity and hate shouldn’t win and we should actually continue working together so that everybody can feel safe.”

    A man at the mosque told the Herald he was concerned about threats being made so close to the five-year anniversary of the terror attacks and was thankful police had come and searched the Deans Ave mosque.

    In December, a seven-week coronial inquest into the 2019 attack concluded after hearing from dozens of witnesses.

    Deputy chief coroner Brigitte Windley said it would take time to absorb the significant amount of evidence heard before any findings could be made available.

